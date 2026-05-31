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WATCH: Washington Sundar’s 50-run knock guides GT to a competitive total against RCB in IPL 2026 finals

Star Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar's impressive batting performance in the crucial time guides GT to a good total vs RCB.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 31, 2026, 10:27 PM IST

Published On May 31, 2026, 10:27 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 31, 2026, 10:27 PM IST

Washinton Sundar's crucial innings vs RCB in IPL 2026 finals

Washinton Sundar's impressive knock vs RCB in IPL 2026 finals

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, is being played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Both teams are looking for their second title in the tournament history.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

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Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact subs: Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

Washington Sundar’ unbeaten fifty helps Gujarat Titans recover after top-order collapse vs RCB

Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had won the toss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and decided to bowl first. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan began Gujarat Titans’ innings and gave a major setback to their fans and lost their wickets early. Sudharsan departed for 12 runs off 12 balls, including two fours. Meanwhile, his opening partner, Shubman Gill, scored 10 runs off 8 balls.

Gujarat Titans batters were seen struggling in the match as players like Nishant Sandhu and Jos Buttler were dismissed early in the games. Meanwhile, star all-rounder Washington Sundar showcased his class in this important match and started scoring runs and impressive boundaries.

If we talk about Washington Sundar’s performance in this match. Sundar scored 50 runs unbeaten off 37 balls, including five fours at a strike rate of 135, and helped his side to score 155 runs on the board for an eight wickets loss.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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