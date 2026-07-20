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WATCH: What did Gautam Gambhir tell Rohit Sharma? Post-century chat goes viral

Rohit Sharma answered retirement speculation with a historic Lord's century, but his conversation with Gautam Gambhir after reaching three figures became the biggest talking point.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 20, 2026, 09:30 AM IST

Published On Jul 20, 2026, 09:30 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 20, 2026, 09:30 AM IST

Rohit Sharma's Viral Chat With Gautam Gambhir

Rohit Sharma's Viral Chat With Gautam Gambhir

All eyes were on Rohit Sharma before India’s must-win third ODI against England at Lord’s, with plenty of discussion surrounding his ODI future. Instead of answering the outside noise, the veteran opener produced one of the finest innings of his career. After reaching a memorable hundred, another moment quickly caught everyone’s attention as Rohit was seen in an animated conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The discussion happened immediately after Rohit completed his century, sparking curiosity among fans while India continued their chase of England’s massive target.

Rohit becomes first Indian to score an ODI hundred at Lord’s

Rohit’s knock created multiple records on one of cricket’s most famous grounds. He became the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s, going past Sourav Ganguly’s previous highest score of 90 against England at the venue.

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The century came under immense pressure as India chased a daunting 388-run target after England’s batting masterclass.

Oldest Indian to score an international century at Lord’s

The experienced opener added another landmark to his remarkable career.

At 39 years and 80 days, Rohit became:

  • The oldest batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s.
  • The oldest Indian to score an international century at the iconic venue across all formats, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous mark.

It was another reminder of Rohit’s ability to deliver on the biggest occasions despite constant scrutiny over his future.

What did Gautam Gambhir tell Rohit Sharma?

Rohit joins elite list in England

The century also strengthened Rohit’s outstanding record in English conditions.

He now has eight ODI centuries in England, the most by any visiting batter in a single country. Only England’s Joe Root (10) and Marcus Trescothick (8) have scored as many or more ODI hundreds in England.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma silences retirement talk with record-breaking Lord’s century, BREAKS Chris Gayleâ€™s SENA sixes record

Among the fastest ODI hundreds at Lord’s

Rohit’s innings also entered the record books for its pace.

Fastest ODI centuries at Lord’s (by balls faced):

  • 61 – Jos Buttler vs Sri Lanka (2014)
  • 82 – Clive Lloyd vs Australia (1975)
  • 84 – Rohit Sharma vs England (2026)
  • 89 – Marcus Trescothick vs India (2002)

Earlier, England piled up 387/3, the highest ODI total ever scored at Lord’s.

Ben Duckett led the charge with a superb 141, while Jacob Bethell made 91 during a record 192-run opening partnership. Joe Root and Jos Buttler added late runs to leave India chasing a massive target.

With the pressure mounting and retirement speculation dominating the headlines before the match, Rohit answered in the best possible way. His record-breaking century kept India in the hunt and added another memorable chapter to his outstanding ODI career. His chat with Gautam Gambhir after the hundred was one of the talking points of the day.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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