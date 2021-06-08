Considered to be one of the greatest left-handers of the game and probably one of India's finest captains, Sourav Ganguly was a visual treat to watch during his prime. A leader par excellence and a fighter to the core, Ganguly always kept a price on his wicket and hated to give it away easily - especially to a part-timer. <p></p> <p></p>In 1999, it so happened that Ganguly stood his ground after being cleaned up by an Aussie part-timer. Ganguly was in utter disbelief and did not leave for a long time after his dismissal as he could not believe what had happened. The bowler was Greg Blewett - a part-timer - who bowled military medium pace of 125-130 kph. It was the Boxing Day Test in 1999 against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Seemed like the ball kept a tad-bit low, and Ganguly inside-edged it onto his stumps. <p></p> <p></p><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PXomF3zmChQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe> <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly perished for 17 off 39 balls in the second essay with the team chasing a mammoth 376 to win. It was Ganguly's dismissal that triggered a collapse as India lost its next seven wickets for 85 runs. Australia won the match by 180 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly was not the captain in that Test as Sachin Tendulkar was leading India. Despite India's humiliating 180-run defeat, Tendulkar was named the man of the match for his brilliant 116 and 52 in the Test. <p></p> <p></p>In the years that followed, Ganguly went on to lead India to the final of the 2003 World Cup. As a leader, he also tapped young talent and honed them to become greats. The former India captain is credited for preparing players who went on to become world-beaters. Some names include Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag among others. <p></p> <p></p>Currently, Ganguly is the president of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).