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  • WATCH: Why Rohit Sharma pushed THIS guy at Mumbai airport? Video goes viral

WATCH: Why Rohit Sharma pushed THIS guy at Mumbai airport? Video goes viral

Why star Indian player pushed a man at the Mumbai airport? Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 22, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

Published On Jun 22, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 22, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

Why Rohit Sharma pushed THIS man at Mumbai airport?

Why Rohit Sharma pushed This guy?

Recently, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma, showcased a brilliant batting performance for his side against Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series and helped the Indian team to register a big win against Afghanistan in the third ODI.

Rohit Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport after strong ODI knock

However, not only in cricket, Rohit Sharma grabbed his fans’ attention once more with some activity in the off stadium. Rohit Sharma was spotted at Mumbai Airport, after his impressive performance against Afghanistan in the third ODI clash, where he showcased a defining knock and played a brilliant innings for his side.

In the third ODI clash against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma played a defining knock for his side and scored 79 runs off 69 balls. In his knock, he smashed 9 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 114. After this innings, Rohit Sharma also broke some records and achieved many milestones.

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Also Read: South Africa legend compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi concern To Sachin Tendulkar’s career-threatening injury

Rohit Sharma airport video goes viral after incident

Meanwhile, after the match on June 22nd, Rohit Sharma was spotted at Mumbai Airport, where he was wearing a cool drip. Just after that moment, Rohit Sharma pushed a man standing behind him. Later on, it was revealed that it was his Bodyguard. The reason behind pushing him was his poor and rude behavior towards the fans, who were waiting or approaching for a picture or some conversation with Rohit Sharma.

Just after the incident, Rohit Sharma called his bodyguard before entering the airport and explained something to him which grabbed the fans’ attention. This video clip went viral on social media. In this clip, everyone has mixed opinions as some fans are applauding Rohit Sharma for his love and respect towards his fans despite having such success.

Meanwhile, there are some fans as well, who are criticizing Rohit Sharma for his gesture towards his bodyguard, who was trying to protect him from the crowd.

After the successful Afghanistan tour, Rohit Sharma is all set for the upcoming ODI series against England, which will begin on July 14.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma creates history for India, achieves huge ODI milestone, becomes…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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