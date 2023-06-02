MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi make an adorable couple who is loved and adored by all. Sakshi is always present supporting his husband and Chennai Super Kings in IPL. A cute video of Sakshi and MS Dhoni is going viral on social media where Sakshi can be seen asking MS Dhoni to give her and daughter Ziva a hug.

New Delhi : MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers in India. The former captain played a significant role in team India's success over the years and led the team to three ICC trophy wins, including the elite ODI World Cup in 2011. Along with the national team, Dhoni also did wonders for Chennai Super Kings, leading them to five IPL titles, with the recent one coming in IPL 2024.

MS Dhoni Undergoes Successful Surgery In Mumbai

Dhoni showed great character and played with an injured knee. There were speculations that MS Dhoni will end his IPL career post the recent season but the CSK captain confirmed that he will be back for the next edition of his body permits. MS Dhoni recently underwent knee surgery in Mumbai which turned out to be a successful one.

"Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least one more season. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift (to the fans). The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," Dhoni said.