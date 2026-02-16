WATCH: Will Jacks stars as England seal Super 8 spot with 24 run win over Italy in T20 World Cup 2026 thriller

England booked their place in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a hard-fought 24-run victory over Italy in a crucial Group match on Monday, February 16. Despite Italy’s spirited fightback, England’s experience and Will Jacks all-round brilliance proved decisive.

England post 202 thanks to Jacks explosive cameo

Batting first, England recovered from a shaky middle order to post a competitive 202 for 7 in 20 overs. The innings was powered by an aggressive unbeaten 54 off just 22 balls from Will Jacks, featuring six fours and three sixes. His late fireworks helped England cross the 200-run mark for the first time in the tournament.

Italy’s brave chase falls short despite Ben Manenti’s blitz

Italy produced a valiant effort in reply but eventually fell short at 178 all out in 20 overs. Ben Manenti played a sensational knock of 60 off 25 balls, smashing a joint-fifth fastest fifty in T20 World Cup history and the joint-second fastest by an Associate nation player. He hammered Will Jacks for 21 runs in one over (two fours and two sixes). Grant Stewart contributed a quick 45 off 23 balls, while Justin Mosca added 43 off 34.

The pair put on 92 runs off 48 balls for the fourth wicket, taking Italy to a strong position. However, Jacks turned the game by dismissing Manenti at a crucial juncture, triggering a collapse.

Sam Curran & Jamie Overton shine with the ball

England’s bowlers stepped up in the death overs. Sam Curran and Jamie Overton each claimed three wickets – Curran for 22 runs and Overton for 18 – to restrict Italy despite their early momentum.

Will Jacks match winning all-round brilliance

Will Jacks delivered a true all-round performance that proved the difference in England’s 24-run win. His unbeaten 54 off 22 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes) lifted England from a precarious 105 for 5 to a formidable 202 for 7. Later, his timely wicket of danger-man Ben Manenti broke Italy’s momentum and sparked a slide. Jacks composure under pressure highlighted why he remains a key asset for the two-time champions in this tournament.

Early struggles before the recovery

England endured a familiar top-order wobble. Phil Salt smashed 28 off 15 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes), but Jos Buttler’s poor form continued as he fell for just 3. At one stage, England were 105 for 5 before Jacks and Sam Curran (25 off 19) added 54 off 25 balls for the sixth wicket. Tom Banton chipped in with 30 off 21, while Jacob Bethell made 23 off 20.

Italy’s bowlers, led by Grant Stewart and others, kept the pressure on, but England’s late surge proved too much in the end.

