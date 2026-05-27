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WATCH: WWE superstar Drew McIntyre’s viral post for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks internet

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s popularity has now reached beyond cricket. WWE superstar Drew McIntyre’s latest Instagram post for the RR youngster is going viral.

Edited By : Yatharth Gupta |May 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST

Published On May 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST

Drew McIntyre wearing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's jersey

Drew McIntyre wearing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's jersey

The Indian Premier League has proved to be a centre for young talent to emerge out of nowhere. One such story is that of Rajasthan Royals star batsman Vaibhav Sooryvanshi. Who has taken cricket fans by storm. Over the last two seasons, he has become one of the most sought-after players in IPL. At 15, his batting has impressed millions of fans worldwide.

Never before has a player of his age been watched so closely in the IPL. But now it seems his popularity has even surpassed cricket and gone global. Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently posted a video on his Instagram wearing a Rajasthan Royals jersey featuring Sooryvanshi’s name and number. While sharing the video, McIntrye also wrote a caption ‘Chosen One.’ The post soon went viral with fans viewing it as a sign of rising stardom of young Sooryvanshi.

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WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks MASSIVE Chris Gayle’s all time IPL record in SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ryan Parag had a surprising reaction to Drew’s post. He commented, ‘OMGGG…. don’t remember how many future shock ddt’s I’ve hit on 2K.’ Riyan’s comment also went viral on social media. Fans reacted in various ways to the comment. The official account of Rajasthan Royals, also reacted to the post, commenting ‘certainly.’

In today’s SRH vs RR clash, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scaled another extraordinary peak in his record-breaking campaign at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Wednesday as the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener became the first player in the world to hit 61 sixes in a single T20 tournament, surpassing Chris Gayle’s long-standing benchmark against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

Gayle had smashed 59 sixes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during his iconic 2012 IPL season, a record that stood untouched for 14 years despite the evolution of ultra-aggressive batting in franchise cricket. He also became the first teenager ever to score 600 runs in a T20 tournament before turning 20.

The young left-hander from Bihar has set new records throughout an impressive IPL campaign. He now leads the list for most runs scored by a teenager in a T20 tournament. His total of 600 runs in just 15 matches surpasses Devdutt Padikkal’s previous record of 580 runs for Karnataka in the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Vaibhav’s outstanding season has put him ahead of several established stars who made early impacts as teenagers. Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma is now third on the all-time list with 397 runs in IPL 2022.

The Rajasthan Royals opener has also broken the record for the most runs by a teenager in a single IPL season. Before this year, Tilak Varma’s 397-run season for the Mumbai Indians in 2022 was the standard for teenage batters in the tournament.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Sunrisers Hyderabad made one change to their XI, bringing in Praful Hinge in place of Salil Arora. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals also tweaked their combination with Ravindra Jadeja replacing Shubham Dubey in the starting lineup.

Yatharth Gupta

Yatharth Gupta

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