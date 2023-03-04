WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Creates History, Becomes 1st Batter To Score A Double Century And Century In Same Irani Cup Match
New Delhi: Mumbai star player Yashasvi Jaiswal has created history, he scored double century for the Rest of India (RoI) team during his Irani Cup debut against Madhya Pradesh in Gwalior on Saturday, March 4.
Scoring his double century (213 off 259 balls), Yashasvi hit a hundred off just 104 balls. Even though ROI lost early wickets including captain Mayank Agarwal's dismissal for a duck, The-21-year old, Jaiswal scored 58 off 53 balls before stumps.
Madhya Pradesh's pacer dominated the ROI's batters, picked up four wickets within five overs in the morning session on Day 4. Even under such high pressure, the young star kept his cool and knocked a double hundred and hundred in a single Irani Cup match.
In total Yashasvi scored 334 runs in the match, 213 (259) with 30 fours and 3 sixes, while 121* (132) with 15 fours and 2 sixes in the other innings.
In a video uploaded by BCCI domestic twitter handle, Jaiswal can be seen celebrating his incredible knock in style.
Here is the video:
213 in the 1st innings
104* in the 2nd innings@ybj_19 is on fire?#IraniCup | #MPvROI | @mastercardindia
Scorecard ? https://t.co/UMUCM30e11 pic.twitter.com/V5Z64QcDFR
BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 4, 2023
Lunch on Day 4 of the #MPvROI clash in the @mastercardindia #IraniCup! @ybj_19's 121* extends Rest of India's lead to 391 runs
We will be back shortly for the second session of the day.
Scorecard ? https://t.co/UMUCM30e11 pic.twitter.com/d0J4gB1otS
BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 4, 2023
Jaiswal is also the second batter after Shikhar Dhawan to score 300 runs in an Irani Cup match. In total he is 11th Indian to record a First-Class double century and century in the same match.
Jaiswal has been on fire since the start of the year, he scored a double hundred (227) on his Duleep Trophy debut in Chennai for West Zone against the North East Zone. The Rajasthan Royals player also slammed a century (146) on his India A debut against Bangladesh at Cox's Bazaar in November 2022.
