WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Creates History, Becomes 1st Batter To Score A Double Century And Century In Same Irani Cup Match

Jaiswal is also the second batter after Shikhar Dhawan to score 300 runs in an Irani Cup match.

New Delhi: Mumbai star player Yashasvi Jaiswal has created history, he scored double century for the Rest of India (RoI) team during his Irani Cup debut against Madhya Pradesh in Gwalior on Saturday, March 4.

Scoring his double century (213 off 259 balls), Yashasvi hit a hundred off just 104 balls. Even though ROI lost early wickets including captain Mayank Agarwal's dismissal for a duck, The-21-year old, Jaiswal scored 58 off 53 balls before stumps.

Madhya Pradesh's pacer dominated the ROI's batters, picked up four wickets within five overs in the morning session on Day 4. Even under such high pressure, the young star kept his cool and knocked a double hundred and hundred in a single Irani Cup match.

In total Yashasvi scored 334 runs in the match, 213 (259) with 30 fours and 3 sixes, while 121* (132) with 15 fours and 2 sixes in the other innings.

In a video uploaded by BCCI domestic twitter handle, Jaiswal can be seen celebrating his incredible knock in style.

Here is the video:

213 in the 1st innings

Lunch on Day 4 of the #MPvROI clash in the @mastercardindia #IraniCup! @ybj_19's 121* extends Rest of India's lead to 391 runs

We will be back shortly for the second session of the day.

Jaiswal is also the second batter after Shikhar Dhawan to score 300 runs in an Irani Cup match. In total he is 11th Indian to record a First-Class double century and century in the same match.