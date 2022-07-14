Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Jonny Bairstow And Joe Root To Leave England Reeling

London: India and England are battling out in the second ODI at Lord’s. It’s a must-win game for England after being knocked out by the visitors by 10 wickets in the first ODI. The Indian bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, were on fire and bowled out England for a mere 110 before India chased the target with all 10 wickets to spare. Rohit Sharma scored a blazing 76 and put on a six-hitting show.

Meanwhile, Rohit called the toss right for the second time in a row in this ODI series and opted to bowl. England had a nervy start, but they managed to keep all their wickets intact until the ninth over when Hardik Pandya got rid of Jason Roy.

England had scored 41 runs by then, which could be considered a decent start. Joe Root joined Jonny Bairstow at the crease and the duo put their foot on the pedal, scoring some crisp boundaries. Watching the England batters cut loose, Rohit Sharma called Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack and the leg spinner repaid the trust by getting the wicket of dangerous Jonny Bairstow for 38. (Video Will Be Added When It’s Available To Us)

Bairstow went for a wild slog sweep and missed the ball as his stumps were shattered. Chahal then jolted England with another massive blow as he dismissed Joe Root as well. Root too went for a sweep but missed the delivery from Chahal as he was caught plumb. Earlier, India made one change in their playing XI and brought in Virat Kohli in place of Shreyas Iyer.

ENG Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

IND Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna