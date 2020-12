WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 Thursday, Match 1

WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Women’s Super Smash 2020-21

Dream11 Team Prediction

WB-W vs AH-W: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 Sunday, Match 1:

It will be streamed live on Fancode in India. Defending champions Wellington Blaze will start favourites when they lock horns with Auckland Hearts on Thursday in the tournament opener.

TOSS: The Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 match toss between Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts will take place at 2:10 AM IST – December 24.

Time: 2:40 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

WB-W vs AH-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper Jessica McFadyen

Batters Maddy Green (VC), Kate Perkins, Lauren Down, Regina Lilli

All-Rounders Sophie Devine (C), Amelia Kerr

Bowlers Leigh Kasperek, Bethany Molony, Roz McNeill, Jane Barnett

SQUADS

Auckland Hearts: Sarah Carnachan, Kate Perkins, Lauren Down, Regina Lilli, Saachi Shahri, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Roz McNeill, Jane Barnett and Arlene Kelly.

Wellington Women: Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, Deanna Doughty, Olivia Boivin, Natasha Codyre, Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Jessica McFayden, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly, Bethany Molony, Natasha Codyre, Kate Chandler, Antonia Hamilton

