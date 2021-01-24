WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 23

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20

Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WB-W vs CM-W at Eden Park Basin Reserve, Wellington: In the 23rd match of the Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 tournament, Wellington Blaze will take on Canterbury Magicians at the Eden Park Basin Reserve, Wellington on Sunday. The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 WB-W vs CM-W match will start at 07:40 AM IST – January 10 Sunday. Wellington Blaze have played six games so far and have won five of them as they are at the top of points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Canterbury Magicians have played seven matches and won four out of them and are at the second spot on the table. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of team stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 toss between Wellington Blaze and Canterbury Magicians will take place at 03.40 AM IST.

Time: 04:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Basin Reserve, Wellington.

WB-W vs CM-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper Jess McFadyen

Batsmen Maddy Green, Emma Kench, Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite (VC)

All-Rounders Sophie Devine (C), Amelia Kerr, Frankie Mackay

Bowlers Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek

WB-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs

Wellington Blaze: Maddy Green (c), Natasha Codyre, Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh

Canterbury Magicians: Frankie Mackay (c), Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Nat Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (wk), Emma Kench, Amy Satterthwaite, Jacinta Savage, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu

WB-W vs CM-W Squads

Wellington Blaze Squad: Maddy Green (c), Natasha Codyre, Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Beth Molony, Georgia Plimmer

Canterbury Magicians Squad: Frankie Mackay (c), Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Nat Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (wk), Emma Kench, Amy Satterthwaite, Jacinta Savage, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu, Kirsty Nation

