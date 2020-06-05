WCC vs NCC Dream11 Team Hints, Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Waratah Cricket Club vs Nightcliff Cricket Club at Marrara Cricket Ground at 5:30 AM IST Saturday June 6

WCC vs NCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Waratah Cricket Club vs Nightcliff Cricket Club, Darwin T20 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s WCC vs NCC at Marrara Cricket Ground: The round-robin T20 carnival will be played through this weekend (June 6-8) comprising 15 games between eight teams. An important feature of this event will be the permission to allow spectators to attend the matches since Northern Territory hasn’t reported a coroanvirus case since May 21. Eight teams are participating in the event including Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT and Invitational XI.

After the the conclusion of the T20 league, a 14-round Darwin & District one-day season will follow with the final slated to be held on September 19.

Toss: The toss between Waratah Cricket Club and Nightcliff Cricket Club will take place at 5:00 AM (IST).

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground

WCC vs NCC My Dream11 Team

I Conway, R Vernon, F Kesteni, C Tonkin, J Seymour, A Dave (vice-captain), T Glenn, N Sant. T Glover, M Tahir, J Giacomo (captain)

WCC vs NCC Squads

Waratah Cricket Club: Isaac Conway (captain), James Seymour, Madura Weerasinghe, Pasindu Sandanayake and Himesh Sandaradura , Sanka Wijegunarathne, Ishara Gange, Chris Campbell, Dean Enniss, Arslan Tahir, Udara Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Riley Vernon, Friday Kasteni, Samindra Madushan.

Nightcliff Cricket Club: Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Cameron Tonkin, Bevan O’Reilly, Charlie Smith, Huw Spring, Taj Glenn, Brandon Richards, Nachiket Sant, James Dix, Phillip Hull, Coen Mckinnon, Thomas Foley, Nick Wheeler, Jack Giacomo, Jhiah Baxter, Adi Dave.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WCC Dream11 Team/ NCC Dream11 Team/ Waratah Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Nightcliff Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.