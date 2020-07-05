Eighteen years after winning the Natwest Trophy in England, former India skipper and current BCCI supremo Sourav Ganguly admitted that the players got carried away after beating the hosts in an epic final.

After gunning down the steep 326-run target, Ganguly had waived his T-shirt at the Lord’s balcony following — an image which is still fresh in the mind of every cricket fan in the country.

“It was a great moment. We all got carried away, but that”s what sport is. When you win a game like that, you celebrate even more. That was one of the great cricket matches I have been part of,” Ganguly told India Test opener, Mayank Agarwal, in an interview shared by BCCI on their Twitter page, with hashtag #DadaOpensWithMayank.

Asked to compare the 2003 World Cup final where India were thrashed by Australia and the NatWest win, Ganguly said: “They both have their own place. The World Cup final has its own place. We were smashed by Australia. They were the best team in that generation. As I said before, winning every game hands down except Australia I thought was a great achievement.”

“NatWest had its own charm. You win in England, on a Saturday at Lords. It’s a remarkable feeling it’s a packed house. I am sure you will get to be there when we travel for the 5 Test matches.

“The World Cup final was there in 2019 when I was commentating. It was unbelievable.”

(With agency inputs)