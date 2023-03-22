We Are Clear About The Team: Coach Rahul Dravid Reveals India Have Shortlisted Players For ODI World Cup 2023

Dravid also said that the team wants to try different combinations ahead of the ODI World Cup and find a perfect playing 11.

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid has said that they have narrowed on 17-18 players for this year's ODI World Cup in India. The marquee event is set to be played in October-November later this year and India are one of the favourites to win the title.

"We are clear about the team we want to play, and hopefully, we can give the guys we have zeroed in on as many opportunities as we can, at home and away," head coach Rahul Dravid said ahead of India's ODI series decider against Australia in Chennai on Wednesday.

The Indian ODI set-up has changed quite a lot post the 2019 World Cup. A few players have retired, some big names have skipped many series and there have been injuries galore as well. At the moment, a perfect playing 11 looks far from sorted. Speaking on the same, Dravid said that the team wants to try all different combinations ahead of the World Cup so that they are not surprised by anything at the marquee event.

"Some players are still recovering from injuries and will come back depending on the time frame of recovery. But within that pool, we want to have different combinations because it is a big tournament... whether we want four pacers or three spinners .. within the squad, we would like to look at different conditions and test different combinations so that we aren't surprised by anything at the World Cup," Dravid said.

Meanwhile, India's batting has been a concern in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. The top order has struggled against quality pace, however, Dravid is not too concerned about the same. "I think the Mumbai pitch was challenging, but the last one wasn't a 117 wicket. That said, we've done well as a batting unit the last year or so, especially in white-ball cricket.

"Occasionally, these things can happen. Mitchell Starc has bowled well, so credit to him. We need to find a way to get through that first spell of play and not lose too many wickets up front."