"We Are Expecting..": Ashwin Drops Big Hint On Bumrah's Comeback In The Indian Team

Star Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin drops big hint on Bumrah return to Indian team ahead of ODI World Cup 2023.

Updated: June 30, 2023 2:05 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of the cricketing zone for a lot of months due to back surgery, underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is most likely to return to international cricket with the T20I series against Ireland in August this year.

After missing major tournaments like the Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship final, Bumrah will like to get fit before the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 in September and join the Indian team. Ravichandran Ashwin talked about Bumrah's return to the Indian team on his YouTube channel.

While speaking about the India vs. Pakistan match which is scheduled to take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Ashwin revealed that he is expecting Bumrah to play in the Asia Cup. Bumrah was not available for all three games against Pakistan during the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. But hopefully, will be featured in all three IND-PAK matches scheduled to take place this year.

"The last few games between India and Pakistan in the ICC events have been extraordinary to say the least. I think we can expect another blockbuster India-Pakistan game," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. "It's going to be a very equally-balanced game because Pakistan also have a quality seam attack. For India, obviously, we are expecting Bumrah, maybe even Prasidh all these guys to be fit. I don't know what the combination is going to look like but all in all, a great contest on hand."