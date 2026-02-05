‘We are…’: Suryakumar Yadav FINALLY opens up on India will face Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s strong message on Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 amid boycott controversy.

Suryakumar Yadav

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has firmly stated that his team is fully prepared and will take the field against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage clash on February 15 in Colombo, despite Pakistan’s repeated boycott announcements.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again confirmed the government’s stance on Wednesday, while captain Salman Ali Agha reiterated that the national team will follow official instructions.

Suryakumar Yadav: ‘We are going for sure’

Speaking at the T20 World Cup Captains’ Day press conference, Suryakumar made it clear that India has never backed out of the fixture.

“I think mindset is pretty clear. We have not said no to playing the match. It came from the other side. ICC has given the official fixtures. BCCI and the government has decided on a neutral venue along with ICC. Our flight is booked for Colombo. So we are going for sure,” Suryakumar said.

“The team discussion is that we are playing first on February 7, then we will go there,” he added.

India remain focused on the tournament and have made all logistical arrangements for the high-profile encounter.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterates boycott decision

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the federal cabinet in Islamabad, reaffirmed the government’s stance on Wednesday.

“We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India,” Sharif stated.

The decision is being framed as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, whose team refused to travel to India-hosted matches citing security concerns.

ICC’s firm warning

The ICC has already cautioned the PCB about the “significant and long-term implications” for Pakistan cricket, emphasizing that the boycott could affect the global cricket ecosystem.

Pakistan’s team has reached Colombo and will play its other group-stage matches, starting against the Netherlands. The PCB has made it clear that it will follow government instructions even if an India clash occurs in the knockout stages.

India will begin their campaign against USA on February 7, while Pakistan face the Netherlands in their first group match. All eyes are now on the ICC’s next statement regarding the marquee fixture.