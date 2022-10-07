We Are Humans Too: Rizwan Shuts Down Critics Following Bangladesh Match

New Delhi: New Zealand is hosting Bangladesh and Pakistan for a triangular series in the build-up to T20 World Cup down under. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in the series opener on Friday. Mohammad Rizwan yet again won the player of the match award for his unbeaten knock of 78 runs in just 50 balls.

Pakistan batting first scored 167 runs at the loss of 5 wickets and then restricted their Asian rivals Bangladesh to 146 runs at the loss of 8 wickets. However, it was not that merry for Men in Green because they witnessed yet another middle-order collapse following the dismissal of their skipper Babar Azam.

Shan Masood’s 31 of 22 balls played a great cameo because nobody from the middle order could even get past the 15-run mark. The concern rises high as the T20 World Cup is already knocking on the doorsteps and with an out-of-form middle order, things won’t be easy.

Rizwan was questioned during the post-match press conference about their side’s performance and he shook away all the criticism and said “We are not here to answer anyone. We are doing our work by playing cricket. Those who are questioning, if they are thinking about the benefit of Pakistan, we salute them. We are also positive of Pakistan, and we feel they care for the side.”

“We are trying, as players and even the team management, to focus and work on our weaknesses. We are humans, too. And I think we have done some improvement on them as well.” Rizwan added

Pakistan would now face the host in the second match of the tri-series on October 8 at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.