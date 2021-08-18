<strong>London:</strong> India and England's Test encounter at the Lord's ended in a dramatic fashion, with the visitors running away with a 151-run win. Apart from some good cricket, the match also had a lot of verbal volleys between the two sides. To this, England head coach Chris Silverwood said that they are not "scared of a fight" and they would "push India back" if they try to push them. <p></p> <p></p>"The one thing we're not scared of is a little bit of a fight," Silverwood said. "They push us, we push back, to me it creates great Test cricket. We're disappointed with the result, but what a Test match to watch. There has been a little bit of fire in there, emotion from two sets of proud players representing their country. I think it's great, the guys are getting stuck into this fight and I am enjoying it." <p></p> <p></p>The tussle started late on day three when Jasprit Bumrah started bowling bouncers at James Anderson. What seemed like a mere strategy to wrap up the tail, wasn't appreciated much by Anderson. While walking back, the veteran was seen saying something to Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p>The back and forth continued when skipper Virat Kohli came out to bat the next day and decided to give it back to Anderson. <p></p> <p></p>But Silverwood joined captain Joe Root in admitting they got it wrong when they continually attacked Bumrah in particular with short-pitched bowling during an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89 that extinguished England's hopes of victory. <p></p> <p></p>"It's a collective thing and I am part of it," admitted the coach. "If we are in that situation again we need to go back to Plan A sooner. I don't mind an aggressive approach and you have to give credit to India but equally, we have to look at our tactics." <p></p> <p></p>The third Test will be played at Headingley from August 25.