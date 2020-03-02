Thanks to Beth Mooney's half-century and three wickets apiece for Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt, hosts Australia beat New Zealand on Monday by four runs in a Group A clash. <p></p> <p></p>With the win, Australia joined India, England and South Africa in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. <p></p> <p></p>After the win, skipper Meg Lanning said that she feels her side is peaking at the right time. <p></p> <p></p>Australia won a closely-fought encounter and in the process made it to their seventh consecutive semis in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"Today's performance was our best of the tournament so far," said Lanning. "I don't think we could be better placed for the semi-finals. <p></p> <p></p>"It's certainly nice to have a win against a really good team and I thought it was a really good performance. We started well and were able to calm the situation down early with Beth Mooney playing a really good hand. <p></p> <p></p>"We were under the pump with the ball a little bit but I think we dealt with it extremely well to get over the line against a really good New Zealand team. Our first challenge for this tournament to get out of the group stage and to have done that now is certainly a nice feeling." <p></p> <p></p>Despite winning by four runs, the hosts were dealt a blow in Melbourne when Ellyse Perry, who had to pass a fitness test to play, was forced off after sustaining a hamstring injury. <p></p> <p></p>The star all-rounder is yet to miss a Women's T20 World Cup match since the tournament began in 2009 but question marks now linger over the likelihood of her keeping that record intact.