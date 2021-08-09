<strong>Nottingham:</strong> Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and ace off-spinner R Ashwin congratulated India's Olympic medallists as well as participants in the Tokyo 2020 Games. India recorded their highest-ever medals tally at an edition of the Olympics -- seven medals -- and managed to win their first gold medal after 13 years. <p></p> <p></p>"Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind. [emoticon: flag of India, folded hands]," tweeted Kohli, whose team played out a draw in the first Test in England, along with a collage of medal-winning athletes. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind. &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;&#x1f64f;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tokyo2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tokyo2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://t.co/xHkfQVutWg">pic.twitter.com/xHkfQVutWg</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1424408145804218369?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>His teammate Ashwin, who missed the first Test, also chipped in with a tweet and a collage. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A tribute to all the athletes who won medals and brought laurels to our country&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; and most importantly to the entire contingent of superstars who tried valiantly&#x1f64f;&#x1f64f;. We are proud of you.&#x1f929;&#x1f929; <a href="https://t.co/0kp8OkNXEa">pic.twitter.com/0kp8OkNXEa</a></p> <p></p> Mask up and take your vaccine&#x1f64f;&#x1f64f;&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@ashwinravi99) <a href="https://twitter.com/ashwinravi99/status/1424422067630481411?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"A tribute to all the athletes who won medals and brought laurels to our country [emoticon: flag of India] and most importantly to the entire contingent of superstars who tried valiantly [emoticons: folded hands]. We are proud of you. [emoticons: star-struck face]," said Ashwin, who is one of only three Indian spinners to have taken over 400 Test wickets.