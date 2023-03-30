We Are Ready To Make A Ramp For Him: DDCA Director On Hosting Rishabh In Delhi's IPL 2023 Home Matches

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma has said they are ready to host Pant for their home matches and will develop a special ramp from the ground to the dugout if he is willing to join the team.

New Delhi: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is back to the home and away format, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma has said they are ready to host Rishabh Pant for Delhi's home matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Sharma stated that DDCA will develop a special ramp from the ground to the dugout for his access depending if Delhi allow Pant to be in the dugout. Pant has been ruled out atleast a year after suffering multiple injuries during a car crash on December 30 last year.

" We are ready to host Rishabh Pant at the ground if he feels okay and Delhi Capitals allows it. We will take care of everything for him, whether picking him up from home or dropping him back. We will also create a special ramp for him until the dugout for access." Sharma told ANI.

Rishabh Pant met with a gruesome car accident at Haridwar on March 30 while heading home to celebrate the New year with his family. Around 5:30 AM, his car collided with the road divider and caught fire on the Delhi- Dehradun highway. He sustained severe injuries, as all his ligaments were injured and he underwent major surgery in Mumbai. According to various sources, it will take him five to six months to return to the field.

As Pant will miss the IPL 2023, Delhi named Australian batter David Warner their captain for this season. According to various reports, Bengal-based 20-year-old wicket-keeper batter Abishek Porel will replace him in the upcoming IPL.

Delhi's head coach Ponting has expressed his desire to have Pant by his side in the dugout in the IPL.

" I have spoken to Rishabh a bit. We want to get him involved this season, and I would love to have it in at all our home games. Having him in our dugout or our changing room will be very special. However, David Warner will do a great job, and he has been a successful franchise captain. He's excited to lead the team as well." said Ponting, as quoted by Delhi.