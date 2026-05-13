‘We assess the wicket first’: Shubman Gill explains Gujarat Titans’ success mantra after SRH win in IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said adaptability remained the biggest reason behind his team’s success after GT crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs in IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Despite posting only 168/5 on a challenging surface, Gujarat completely dominated the contest with the ball and bowled SRH out for just 86 in 14.5 overs.

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‘170 was always going to be competitive’: Gill

Gill revealed that Gujarat Titans understood early in the innings that the pitch would not allow easy scoring and believed a total around 170 would be enough if the bowlers executed their plans properly.

“Definitely, like you spoke at the toss. Teams batting first have done well, and it worked out for us pretty nicely. But I think we bowled very well. 170 on this kind of a wicket, we always knew it was going to be tricky. If we bowl well, we’ll always be in the game,” Gill said after the match.

GT dressing room focused on reaching 160-170

The GT skipper also shared that the conversations in the middle were not about chasing a massive total but about getting to a score that would challenge SRH on a difficult wicket.

“Yes, sir. We spoke about, if we get anywhere close to 160-170, I think it’s gonna be. It won’t be easy for them, especially with our bowling attack. So that was the chat in the middle,” Gill said.

Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar change the game

Gujarat looked under pressure midway through the innings before important knocks from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar helped the team reach a competitive total.

Gill admitted that their partnership played a massive role in shifting momentum back towards GT.

“Yeah, definitely. But also, I think the way Sai (Sudharsan) and Washi (Sundar) batted, getting us close to 170 at one point, it looked difficult to reach there. And also, the way we bowled in the Power-play, we have been bowling pretty well in the Power-play. So, kudos to both of our bowlers,” he added.

Gill explains Gujarat Titans’ playing style

According to Gill, Gujarat Titans are not obsessed with following one fixed brand of cricket. Instead, the team focuses on reading conditions properly and adjusting accordingly.

“Honestly, it’s all about still being consistent, still trying to be as ruthless as we can. And, you know, we play the kind of cricket, we are not the kind of team that play a particular style or brand of cricket. We want to be the team that sees the wicket and assesses the condition. If it’s a batting first, 240 wickets, go for it. But it’s also important to assess that the wicket is not that easy to get those 170-180 runs, that’s better than getting 140-150,” he stated.

Jason Holder earns special praise from Gill

Gill also praised experienced all-rounder Jason Holder for his disciplined spell in the middle overs. Holder picked up three wickets and played a key role in SRH’s batting collapse.

“Yeah, definitely. He’s such an experienced campaigner and the kind of length he’s been hitting, and he’s been very relentless for us, bowling almost in every game, four overs on the trot. Not easy in this weather, but he’s doing a terrific job for us,” Gill concluded.

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