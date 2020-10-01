Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa admitted his team's failure to adjust to the slowness of the Dubai strip after a couple success on Sharjah batting belters was the reason for their 37-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. <p></p> <p></p>Defending 175, Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers wreaked havoc against the in-form Rajasthan Royals batting to have them tottering at 88/8 inside 15 overs before Tom Curran's 54 not out reduced their margin of defeat. <p></p> <p></p>"Towards the end, the wicket (pitch) was getting a little tired (slow), so stopping a little bit. So yeah, in hindsight, we definitely felt maybe we would have taken a little bit more time to get adjusted and then taken the attack to the bowlers," Uthappa said at the virtual post-match news conference. <p></p> <p></p>Jos Buttler started off in a blazing fashion as Sunil Narine conceded 12 runs in his first over. <p></p> <p></p>In the next over, skipper Steve Smith tried to slog every ball against his Aussie teammate Pat Cummins and even survived a dropped catch before being dismissed for 3. Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy then claimed two wickets each to derail Royals' chase. <p></p> <p></p>"We actually play a certain brand of cricket. Today, we continued to play that as a batting line-up," Uthappa said. <p></p> <p></p>The Royals' meek surrender came on the back of their highest tournament chase of 224 runs against Kings XI Punjab. <p></p> <p></p>"We chased a big score in the last game. Obviously, there's a lot of confidence coming in from that game. Also we felt that the wicket will play well. Maybe we could have taken a little bit more time to adjust to the pace of the wicket and then taking the attack to the bowlers," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Uthappa said the wicket had slowed down because the same strip a couple of days ago had hosted the Royal Challengers and Mumbai Indians match that the former won in the Super-Over finish. <p></p> <p></p>"It was a used wicket -- the game that RCB played against Mumbai Indians, I think it's the same wicket that we played on, so stopping a bit." <p></p> <p></p>"I think it's a good learning experience. So moving forward, I think this learning will hold us in good stead. Our performance will only climb from here on him," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.