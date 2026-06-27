‘We didn’t adapt…’: Abhishek Sharma opens up on India’s historic defeat against Ireland

India’s new-look T20 side suffered a surprising setback in Belfast as Ireland created history with a memorable victory in the opening match of the two-game series. The hosts outplayed the reigning world champions in key moments and secured their first-ever win over India in international cricket, leaving the visitors with plenty to think about ahead of the series finale.

After the defeat, India opener Abhishek Sharma felt the team’s inability to adjust quickly to the conditions played a major role in the result.

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The left-hander explained that modern international schedules leave very little time for teams to settle in, making adaptability one of the most important qualities for a successful side.

“It’s just how quickly we adapt the conditions, that’s really matters as a team, because when you are playing back to back games, as a group you have to step forward and get used to the conditions, whenever you get practice sessions or probably get used to, I feel as a dominating team, you have to adapt really quick and that’s what we were trying today, but unfortunately it didn’t happen,” Sharma told reporters after the match.

Ireland make history in Belfast

Ireland produced one of the finest performances in their T20I history to stun India by 34 runs.

Captain Lorcan Tucker led from the front with a crucial half-century as the hosts posted a competitive 182/9 from their 20 overs. Ireland’s batters continued to attack despite losing wickets and ensured India were always chasing a challenging target.

The win was all the more sweeter because it was Ireland’s first ever win against India across all formats.

India’s batting collapse

India never got the momentum going in their chase of 183.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and the visitors failed to build meaningful partnerships against a well-disciplined Irish bowling attack. Despite having a strong batting line-up, India were bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs.

Abhishek Sharma was the only bright spark for the visitors. The left-hander played a 20-ball 50 and tried to keep India’s hopes alive with his attacking intent.

However, he received little support from the other end as Ireland maintained control throughout the chase.

Ireland bowlers shine under pressure

Ireland’s bowlers played a major role in the historic result.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys and Matt Hollard both claimed three wickets to derail India’s chase. Debutant Jai Moondra also had a dream outing returning with figures of 2 for 25 in his four overs making an immediate impact on international level.

The trio consistently applied pressure and never allowed India to recover after losing early wickets.

With the opening game now behind them, India will look to bounce back quickly when the two teams meet again on Sunday in the second and final T20I.

Ireland, meanwhile, will be full of confidence after registering a landmark victory and will be aiming to complete a memorable series win on home soil.