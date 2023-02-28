We Don’t Need Three Spinners: Former Aussie Cricketer's Massive Advice To Australia Ahead Of Third Test Against India

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to take on Steve Smith-led Australia in the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Indore's Holkar Stadium. The hosts are currently leading the four-match test series 2-0 and would like to win the series with a victory in the third test. With a victory in the third test, Team India would not only win the series but would also find themselves in the finals of the World Test Championship for the second time in a row. Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to take on Steve Smith-led Australia in the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Indore's Holkar Stadium. The hosts are currently leading the four-match test series 2-0 and would like to win the series with a victory in the third test. With a victory in the third test, Team India would not only win the series but would also find themselves in the finals of the World Test Championship for the second time in a row.

Steve Smith would lead the Aussie side in absence of Pat Cummins, who has returned to Australia to be by the side of his ailing mother. Australia would also be missing David Warner who got ruled out due to an elbow injury. However, they would get some boost in confidence with the return of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green.

Former Australian cricketer Michael Kasprowicz has given the tourists some advice for their playing 11 ahead of the third test. Kasprowicz was also part of the Australian team that won the last test series on Indian soil back in 2004.

He said that Australia should stick to their strength and should play 3 seamers. "I don't mind (three quicks) and I'm going out on a limb here I suppose not taking India on in the spin department. We don't need three spinners, if it's (Todd) Murphy or (Matthew) Kunhemann (with Nathan Lyon), I reckon get (Scot) Boland in there," Kasprowicz told SEN Radio.

The former Aussie player went on to explain the reasoning behind his suggestions and said "The reason why is, he'll (Boland) build up pressure from one end. So, from the other end as we saw in that first Test with Murphy he (Murphy) was able to take wickets because they weren't scoring (off Boland). We've got to look to do something else"