Confessing that it would be ‘shameful’, Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy urged the cash-strapped board not to scrap women’s matches once cricket resumes in a bid to cut down on costs.

“(Playing fewer games) obviously it doesn’t sit great. We don’t want to lose any cricket. It’d be a real shame,” Healy, who is a board director of the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), told The Unplayable Podcast.

With few 50 -over matches for the women, Healy specifically spoke of the Women’s Big Bash League and felt that is one tournament where the cricketers get to play bulk amount.

“Especially the WBBL, it’s such a great tournament for us and it’s the bulk of the cricket we get to play. We don’t get to play much 50-over cricket in our domestic competition and that’s something that us as a playing group have been really pushing for in the last few years, that the WNCL competition is looked after,” she added.

Healy also said that with women 50-over World Cup scheduled in February, losing games could affect players’ performance.

“We don’t want to lose any cricket. I don’t feel our domestic players get to play enough as it is. We’ll have to wait and see what sort of decisions are made. I know that it’s not set in stone and there’s some scheduling meetings coming up that the players are going to be involved in and will hopefully get to have their say on what the summer might look like” she concluded.