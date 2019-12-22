Captain Virat Kohli may have not been there to complete India’s chase in the hosts’ victorious four-wicket win in the third and final one-day international against West Indies, but he was certainly pleased to see Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur complete the formalities on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Kohli departed when India were at a precarious situation and the responsibility soon fell on Jadeja’s shoulders to take India home. However, Thakur, 28, smashed a six and a boundary in the penultimate to turn the tables in India’s favour.

“Having done it so many times you obviously have bit more calmness about it, all you need is a mini partnership and the opposition will start to crumble. Shardul and Jaddu finishing is very good to see, these guys finishing the game is a much bigger thing,” Kohli, who was awarded the Player of the Match for his 85, said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I had a nervous look when I walked back, but when I watched Jaddu he looked very confident.”

Looking back to what’s been a good year, Kohli lavished praise on his team, but still remembers the agony of the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. “It’s been one of the best years in Indian cricket and apart from that 30-minutes at the World Cup, its been a beautiful year. We will keep chasing the World Cup, we have that vision in place,” the skipper sounded confident.

“Having a bunch of fast bowlers is a brilliant thing to have in Indian cricket and them taking the attention away from the spinners is a huge statement. We have it in us to win series overseas and our pacers deserve it fully. We are in the process of trying to find how people react to pressure. It’s just about identifying those people and that’s something we will keep striving for.”