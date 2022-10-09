‘We Have Plans With Shadab’- Babar Azam Confident Ahead Of T20 World Cup

New Delhi: The eye-catching batting cameo by Shadab Khan against New Zealand on Saturday gives the 2009 champions with plenty of options at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s decision to promote Shadab up the batting order against New Zealand on Saturday proved decisive as the all-rounder played a pivotal role in helping his side clinch an impressive six-wicket victory.

It was the first time Shadab has batted at number four in a T20I for Pakistan and the 24-year-old smashed two fours and two sixes in a crucial 61-run partnership with skipper Babar Azam.

Shadab ended with 34 runs from just 22 deliveries, with his aggressive knock turning the match Pakistan’s way and allowing them to register a second consecutive victory in the tri-series in New Zealand.

Babar, who finished unbeaten on 79 against New Zealand, said the decision to promote Shadab up the order was purely to put the opposition bowlers under pressure.

“Me and Shadab decided that I was going all the way and he would take the chances. When we settled down and assessed the wicket, I decided I was going to play to the end and managed to do that,” Babar said.

He said, “Definitely, we have a plan to send Shadab up to charge the bowlers, to utilise his skills.”

It gives Pakistan plenty to ponder ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with Shadab’s ability to bat in the middle order providing Babar’s side with another option they could utilise.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan form a formidable combination at the top of the order and look set to continue that partnership in Australia, but who comes in after them for Pakistan remains to be seen.

Haider Ali batted at four in Pakistan’s tri-series opener against Bangladesh, while left-hander Shan Masood and fellow veteran Iftikhar Ahmed have also been used in the position recently with various terms of success.

But Shadab’s promotion up the order could be the wildcard for Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, with the aggressive right-hander having proven with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League that he can thrive in the crucial batting position.

Shadab hit a superb 91 off 42 balls batting at four against the Multan Sultans earlier this year and can be dangerous for opposition teams at the T20 World Cup if he can replicate this type of form.

Pakistan have two more matches remaining in their tri-series in New Zealand, with Shadab likely to get another opportunity to show his wares during games against the Kiwis in Christchurch on October 11 and Bangladesh on October 13.

The Asia Cup runners-up then travel to Australia for two warm-up matches against England at The Gabba on October 17 and Afghanistan on October 19, before their opening clash at the T20 World Cup against arch-rival India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

(ICC)