'We Let Ourselves Down': Rohit Sharma Addresses 209 Runs Loss Against Australia In WTC Final 2023

New Delhi: Pat Cummins-led side won the marquee tournament with a comprehensive 209-run win over India in the 2023 finale at The Oval on Sunday. India's dreams died early. In one decisive Scott Boland over. It was the seventh of the morning, the 47th of the Indian second innings. It was a point of no return for the finalists in two successive World Test Championships.

With the resounding victory giving them their ninth ICC title, Australia have become the first team in men's international cricket to win all major trophies. Their victory was set up on Day One of the five-day match by a 285-run partnership between Player of the Match Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) after Australia were sent in to bat first by India.

Rohit Sharma Addresses 209 Runs Loss Against Australia "I thought we started well with winning the toss, putting them to bat in those conditions. We bowled well in the first session and then we let ourselves down with how we bowled. Got to give credit to the Australian batters. Head came in and played really well along with Steven Smith. That just took us off guard a little bit. We knew it was always hard to comeback, but we put up a good show. We fought till the end," said Rohit Sharma in the post-match show.