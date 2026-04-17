‘We need to…’: Frustrated Hardik Pandya after Mumbai Indians’ fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said they will go back to the drawing board and see what they are lacking as the five-time champions suffered their fourth successive defeat in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Quinton de Kock’s brilliant century goes in vain

Quinton de Kock smashed a sensational unbeaten 112 runs off just 60 balls, smashing 8 fours and 7 sixes. Along with Naman Dhir, who scored 50 off 31 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes, he shared a crucial 123-run partnership for the third wicket to rescue the Mumbai Indians from a shaky 12/2.

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However, MI failed to capitalise on this strong platform and could only manage to post only 195/6, falling short of the challenging total by 20 runs.

PBKS chase down target comfortably

PBKS easily chased the target, riding on half-centuries by Prabhsimran Singh of 80* runs off just 39 balls, smashing 11 fours and 2 sixes. Along with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 66 off 35 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes to reach 198/3 and win the match by seven wickets with 21 balls to spare.

Hardik Pandya reacts after MI’s fourth straight loss

Pandya said he didn’t have much to say after his team was outplayed by an opponent that produced better efforts in batting, bowling and fielding.

“To be honest, I don’t have much to say. We need to go back and see where we’re lacking – if it’s individuals, groups or planning and work it out,” he said.

We need to take ownership: Hardik Pandya

He gave credit to PBKS for mastering the chase brilliantly, exploiting the conditions. “Credit to PBKS, the ball started reversing. Dew came in the second innings, but they beat us. They bowled and fielded better.

“We need to see if we need to make difficult calls or see if we continue and turn things around. Ownership has to be taken,” Pandya said, signalling that the MI might read the riot act to their players to salvage the situation; otherwise, things will go from bad to worse in this campaign.

(With IANS Inputs)