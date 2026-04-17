IPL 2026VIRAT KOHLIMS DHONIABHISHEK SHARMAROHIT SHARMA
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘We need to…’: Frustrated Hardik Pandya after Mumbai Indians’ fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2026

‘We need to…’: Frustrated Hardik Pandya after Mumbai Indians’ fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya admitted that Mumbai Indians... after suffering their fourth successive defeat in IPL 2026 against Punjab Kings.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 17, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

Published On Apr 17, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

Last UpdatedApr 17, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said they will go back to the drawing board and see what they are lacking as the five-time champions suffered their fourth successive defeat in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Quinton de Kock’s brilliant century goes in vain

Quinton de Kock smashed a sensational unbeaten 112 runs off just 60 balls, smashing 8 fours and 7 sixes. Along with Naman Dhir, who scored 50 off 31 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes, he shared a crucial 123-run partnership for the third wicket to rescue the Mumbai Indians from a shaky 12/2.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

However, MI failed to capitalise on this strong platform and could only manage to post only 195/6, falling short of the challenging total by 20 runs.

PBKS chase down target comfortably

PBKS easily chased the target, riding on half-centuries by Prabhsimran Singh of 80* runs off just 39 balls, smashing 11 fours and 2 sixes. Along with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 66 off 35 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes to reach 198/3 and win the match by seven wickets with 21 balls to spare.

Hardik Pandya reacts after MI’s fourth straight loss

Pandya said he didn’t have much to say after his team was outplayed by an opponent that produced better efforts in batting, bowling and fielding.

To be honest, I don’t have much to say. We need to go back and see where we’re lacking – if it’s individuals, groups or planning and work it out,” he said.

We need to take ownership: Hardik Pandya

He gave credit to PBKS for mastering the chase brilliantly, exploiting the conditions. “Credit to PBKS, the ball started reversing. Dew came in the second innings, but they beat us. They bowled and fielded better.

We need to see if we need to make difficult calls or see if we continue and turn things around. Ownership has to be taken,” Pandya said, signalling that the MI might read the riot act to their players to salvage the situation; otherwise, things will go from bad to worse in this campaign.

(With IANS Inputs)

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Shreyas Iyer reacts ‘Savage’ after sensational catch leaves Rohit & Suryakumar stunned

Shreyas Iyer reacts ‘Savage’ after sensational catch leaves Rohit & Suryakumar stunned
IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer’s heroics with the bat guide Punjab Kings to 7-wicket victory over MI

IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer’s heroics with the bat guide Punjab Kings to 7-wicket victory over MI
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 live score: Punjab Kings defeat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 live score: Punjab Kings defeat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
Big achievement for Virat Kohli in IPL as he surpasses players like KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, becomes…

Big achievement for Virat Kohli in IPL as he surpasses players like KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, becomes…

Latest News

Hardik Pandya’s blunt reaction after MI’s fourth loss

Punjab Kings defeat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 live score

Virat Kohli achieves a huge milestone in IPL history

Good news for Mumbai Indians ahead of the clash vs PBKS

Big shock for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026

Editors Pick

Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…

Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…
RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets
Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026

Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026
Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs