‘We need to give him a fair run’: India Coach Gautam Gambhir makes bold call on young batter’s Test future

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has made it clear that Sai Sudharsan remains a key part of the team’s long-term Test plans, backing the young batter to continue at the crucial No. 3 position despite growing calls for Devdutt Padikkal’s inclusion.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir makes big call on Sai Sudharsan amid India’s search for new No. 3 in Tests

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Ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, Gambhir stressed the importance of giving talented players enough opportunities to establish themselves in the longest format rather than judging them after only a handful of matches.

“You can only pick XI, unfortunately. Sometimes you just have to wait for your opportunity. I’ve always believed that guys who we are going to play, we give them a fair run. And again, Sai is not in bad form either. He has got, what, 700 (722) runs in IPL. If judging players by only four or five Test matches is good enough, then I feel that we will never be able to build something.“

The coach emphasised that consistency in selection is important if India want to build a strong Test team for the future.

Team management wants to give players a proper run

Gambhir reiterated that the selectors and coaching staff are committed to backing players for an extended period instead of making frequent changes.

“So, hopefully, he (Padikkal) will get his chance. Whenever his time comes, we’ll give him a fair run as well. It’s not about giving someone five Test matches and someone else one Test match. If we give someone a fair run, we’ll give the other guy whenever he gets the opportunity comes a fair run as well. But, at the moment, I think we’ve got to give Sai a fair run. He’s a world-class player and I’m sure he’ll come good.”

Gambhir confident about India’s WTC chances

Despite sitting sixth in the current World Test Championship standings with 48.15 percent of the available points, Gambhir remains optimistic about India’s chances of reaching the final.

“We believe that we can win the WTC. There is talent and hunger in this team,” he said.

The coach believes the current group possesses the quality and determination required to challenge for the title over the coming cycle.

Afghanistan Test to help India finalise spin options

Apart from batting combinations, the Afghanistan Test could also play an important role in shaping India’s spin attack for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

With Ravindra Jadeja unavailable, India are evaluating their spin resources, particularly the battle between Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey.

“Manav and Harsh are to a certain extent similar but different also in terms of release points. This match gives us a chance to determine our fourth spinner as we will take four spinners in Sri Lanka,” Gambhir explained.

The one-off Test will therefore serve not only as India’s return to red-ball cricket but also as an important selection audition ahead of a challenging overseas assignment.