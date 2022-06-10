‘We Reserve High Praise For a Player, Then Disappears’- Kapil Dev Backs Umran Malik

New Delhi: Former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev has backed the potential of pacer Umran Malik. Kapil wants the fast bowler to work hard and develop with time as there have been many instances when a player receives high regard and then within a short span of time loses his touch and disappears from the scene.

“I am very happy with his selection. But it’s too early you have to give him at least two-three years at this level. We reserve high praise for a player, then he disappears after 1 year but there’s no lack of talent. I want Umran to keep himself in a good environment and continue the hard work at the same pace,” Kapil Dev told on Uncut YouTube channel.

He added, “By seeing his ability, I don’t think he lacks anything. He needs to develop a great mindset moving forward, and also needs to consult good bowlers and see footage of their bowling.”

The World Cup-winning captain said that he sees huge potential in the Malik as he has the necessary skills to reach the top of the game. Kapil stated, “He bowls fast and takes wicket as well. We have seen players who can bowl fast but can’t pick up wickets. This young guy has done both. Maybe that’s why he got a call-up so early. The IPL has opened the door to the national team for many players. But we have to give them two-three years at the international level.”

He added, “If you are bowling 150-plus, the economy of 9 isn’t a good thing. It should be around 6 to 7. He (Umran) has to improve upon this try out yorkers and understand the mindset of the batter. But all these things develop with time. He will improve as he bowls against quality batters and hopefully his economy comes down.”

“We just have to see how much playing time we will be able to give him. We have a big squad, not possible to have everyone in the playing XI,” Dravid said on Tuesday ahead of the T20I series opener against South Africa,” Kapil Dev concluded.