"We Saw You Crying On The Television": England Fans Bizzare Remark On Steve Smith
Steve Smith was once again Booed by the English crowd while he was fielding near boundary during Day 4 of Ashes 2023.
New Delhi: The first test of the 2023 Ashes series hangs in the balance as Australia shot out England for 273 and knocked off 107/3 in their second innings, leaving them 174 runs behind with one day's play remaining at Edgbaston.
Ashes has always been one of the most exciting tournaments for the fans, and they witness remarkable batting and splendid bowling performances.
On day 4 during Australia's fielding in the second innings the England crowd gathered together in the stands and playfully teased Australian cricketer Steve Smith when he walked out to bat. But this teasing did'nt turn out to be a joke as they started chanting a song, We Saw You Crying On The Television.
To make things worse, England's Ollie Robinson, who was on the crease trying to extend his team's lead, had a wry smile on his face. Video of this incident is going viral all over the internet.
Here is the video:
English crowd singing "We saw you crying on the Television" for Steve Smith. Smith dealing with all smiles.
English crowds are great but this is pathetic behaviour. For someone who has accepted their mistakes and apologized publically.#TheAshespic.twitter.com/jEFQqdIJSl
Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) June 19, 2023
Many fans were uspet and expressed that it was a very cruel act.
"English crowds are great but this is pathetic behaviour. For someone who has accepted their mistakes and apologized publically," a fan tweeted.
England- Australia Clash Edge To Edge
Australia skipper Pat Cummins (4-63) and spinner Nathan Lyon (4-80) shared eight wickets between them as Australia, who had conceded a small lead to England, shot out the hosts for 273 in their second innings.
Joe Root inspired a quickfire England start to the day, with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes also making valuable contributions.
But four-wicket hauls for the outstanding Cummins and Lyon saw England bowled out for 273, leaving a target of 281 for the tourists to win the Test.
Stuart Broad took two crucial late wickets to leave an England win still very much in the mix with some cloud and possible rain delays expected on the fifth day.
