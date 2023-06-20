New Delhi: The first test of the 2023 Ashes series hangs in the balance as Australia shot out England for 273 and knocked off 107/3 in their second innings, leaving them 174 runs behind with one day's play remaining at Edgbaston.

Ashes has always been one of the most exciting tournaments for the fans, and they witness remarkable batting and splendid bowling performances.

On day 4 during Australia's fielding in the second innings the England crowd gathered together in the stands and playfully teased Australian cricketer Steve Smith when he walked out to bat. But this teasing did'nt turn out to be a joke as they started chanting a song, We Saw You Crying On The Television.

To make things worse, England's Ollie Robinson, who was on the crease trying to extend his team's lead, had a wry smile on his face. Video of this incident is going viral all over the internet.

Here is the video: