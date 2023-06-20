Advertisement

"We Saw You Crying On The Television": England Fans Bizzare Remark On Steve Smith

Steve Smith was once again Booed by the English crowd while he was fielding near boundary during Day 4 of Ashes 2023.

"We Saw You Crying On The Television": England Fans Bizzare Remark On Steve Smith
Updated: June 20, 2023 2:03 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The first test of the 2023 Ashes series hangs in the balance as Australia shot out England for 273 and knocked off 107/3 in their second innings, leaving them 174 runs behind with one day's play remaining at Edgbaston.
Ashes has always been one of the most exciting tournaments for the fans, and they witness remarkable batting and splendid bowling performances.

On day 4 during Australia's fielding in the second innings the England crowd gathered together in the stands and playfully teased Australian cricketer Steve Smith when he walked out to bat. But this teasing did'nt turn out to be a joke as they started chanting a song, We Saw You Crying On The Television.

To make things worse, England's Ollie Robinson, who was on the crease trying to extend his team's lead, had a wry smile on his face. Video of this incident is going viral all over the internet.

Here is the video:

Many fans were uspet and expressed that it was a very cruel act.

"English crowds are great but this is pathetic behaviour. For someone who has accepted their mistakes and apologized publically," a fan tweeted.

England- Australia Clash Edge To Edge

Australia skipper Pat Cummins (4-63) and spinner Nathan Lyon (4-80) shared eight wickets between them as Australia, who had conceded a small lead to England, shot out the hosts for 273 in their second innings.

Joe Root inspired a quickfire England start to the day, with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes also making valuable contributions.

But four-wicket hauls for the outstanding Cummins and Lyon saw England bowled out for 273, leaving a target of 281 for the tourists to win the Test.

Stuart Broad took two crucial late wickets to leave an England win still very much in the mix with some cloud and possible rain delays expected on the fifth day.

 

 

Also Read

More News ›
Live Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 1st Test Edgbaston, Birmingham Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lash City
"We Saw You Crying On The Television": England Fans Bizzare Remark On Steve Smith
Ashes 2023: Joe Root Owned The Game In First Hour; He Was Pure Quality, Says Kevin Pietersen
Ashes 2023: Robinson Should Have Been Punished For Trying To Incite Reaction From Khawaja, Says Healy
Ollie Robinson 'does not care' about how Khawaja send-off is perceived
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Nepal vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs USA 6 match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Nepal vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP ...

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED 5 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Up...

Live Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 1st Test Edgbaston, Birmingham Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lash City

Live Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 1st Test Edgbaston, Bir...

"We Saw You Crying On The Television": England Fans Bizzare Remark On Steve Smith

"We Saw You Crying On The Television": England Fans Bizzare ...

LIVE Updates | Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: On Fire Nepal Put USA On Mat | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE Updates | Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, L...

Advertisement