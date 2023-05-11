'We Started Watching IPL Due To Virat Kohli', RCB Fans Shower Love & Admiration For The Player

Fans and player speak their hearts out in support of Virat and his team on RCB's 12th Man TV.

Mumbai, May 11: Virat Kohli has been an inspiration to the fans and young cricketers around the globe ever since he joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played many great innings for the team and a number of budding cricketers want to follow in his footsteps and achieve great heights in cricket. They shared their love and support for Virat Kohli on RCB 12th Man TV.

"We started watching IPL when we were kids and all credit goes to Virat Kohli. I wouldn't have been here without him because I fell in love with cricket due to that person. He truly inspired me from the start. The energy, the vibe he creates on and off the field, the intent and the way he supports youngsters and teammates is immense," stated Shreyanka Patil to RCB 12th Man TV.

The young sensation is also a member of the RCB women's team in WPL and met Kohli during the WPL 2023. She added, "I was shocked when I met him during WPL and couldn't ask him a lot of questions. So, this time I will ask several questions to Virat Kohli."

Besides young cricketers, Virat Kohli also motivates many kids who are still in the academy and want to play for RCB in the future.

"I like Virat Kohli because he is the best player. He hits big sixes and fields really well which is a joy to watch. His aggression is motivating and when someone gets a wicket his attitude gets really positive which puts extra pressure on the opposition. No one can match his level in world cricket and we want him to break many records," commented several kids, who play in cricket academies in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli is a good reference point for cricket coaches as well as those who always use his example and his time with RCB to encourage kids to do better and improve their overall game.

"No one can match his level in world cricket. I always give an example of Virat Kohli's fitness on the field. The way he runs, the energy he brings into the field. I try to implement that and watch a lot of his videos on fitness. I try to instil it in my students and motivate them as well. He has been a great inspiration to young players and for the generation coming through," concluded a cricket coach.

About Royal Challengers Bangalore:

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (often abbreviated as RCB) are a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original ten teams, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL (in 2009 to the Deccan Chargers, in 2011 to the Chennai Super Kings and 2016 to the Sunrisers Hyderabad) for which they finished runners-up in all and reached the Playoffs for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent. The international stars include the likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood, the team over the past few years has also nurtured and developed top domestic talents. Two outstanding fast bowlers, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj have gone on to become a regular feature for Team India across different formats, while more recently Shahbaz Ahmed and Rajat Patidar have earned a maiden national team call-up.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the rights to own and operate a team in Women's Premier League with a bid of 901 Crores in January 2023. RCB shaped a bold squad in the auction with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.40 CR), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women's cricket leagues in the world. Following the acquisition of the two-time ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year, the team proceeded to add notable international names to their squad including the Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry (INR 1.70 CR), and medium pacer Megan Schutt (INR 40 lakh), New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine (INR 50 lakh), England's skipper Heather Knight (INR 40 lakh) and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk (INR 30 lakh).The young and emerging talented wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh (INR 1.90 crore) and right-arm pacer Renuka Singh (INR 1.50 crore) were among the significant Indian additions to RCB's star-studded roster.

RCB is one of the most followed and loved T-20 teams and is recognized as one of the most engaged sports teams on social media platforms. RCB has evolved in their journey of brand building with multiple business ventures like RCB Hustle (a fitness product by RCB), Dash of RCB, a premium line of non-alcoholic mixer which is launched as an extension to already successful venture, RCB Bar & Caf . Dash of RCB is the first of other Fast-Moving Consumer Goods options that the cricket brand has launched. The next in line is Dash of RCB Bar Snacks, Uncut by RCB a plant-based meat product, soon to be launched.