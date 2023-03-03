'We Want A Few Guys To Stand Up': Rohit Sharma Opens Up on Crushing Loss Against Australia

Australia recorded an emphatic nine-wicket victory over India, winding up the third Test in little over two days to secure their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on a rank turner here on Friday.

Travis Head (49) and Marnus Labuschagne (28) took the visitors past the finish line after they lost Usman Khawaja (0) in the very first over.

The hosts were bowled out for 163 in their second innings, leaving Australia with a target of just 76 runs to record an immensely satisfying win after being hammered inside three days in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

One of the biggest architects of the Australian win is seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who grabbed eight wickets in the Indian second innings on day two of the match at Holkar Stadium. This is only India's third loss in Tests at home in the last 10 years. Bowled out for 109 in their first innings, India did well to limit Australia to 197, conceding an 88-run lead. However, the Indian batters also failed to put up a fight in their second essay, as Lyon spun a web around them to return excellent figures of 8-64.

India are leading the four-match series 2-1 after having won in Nagpur and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma credited the Aussies for the remarkable win. Rohit also shed light on what went wrong for India.

"When you lose a Test match there are a lot of things which didn't go our way. Obviously we didn't bat well in the first innings and we understand how important it is to put runs on the board. Once they got a 80-90 run lead, we had to produce another innings with the bat and we were not able to do that. If we had batted well in the first innings then things would have been different. We haven't thought about it (Ahemdabad Test), we just finished the Test and we have some time to think about it.

We need to understand no matter what the pitches are we have to come out and do the job. When you are playing on challenging pitches you have to be brave. I felt we allowed their bowlers to bowl to one particular spot, not taking any credit away especialy Lyon, but when a bowler is doing that you have to come up with different plans. One odd game can happen like that and this game was all about that. We want few guys stand up and put their hand up to take the team through. You will falter in your plans and that's what happened in this game," said Rohit Sharma at the post match presentation.

