‘We were very sad’: Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on World Cup heartbreak before historic Lord’s Test

India women will be looking to put their T20 World Cup disappointment behind them as they take on England in a historic one-off Test at Lord’s. For captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the game is more than just another fixture – it’s an opportunity for the team to regain confidence and build momentum ahead of a crucial phase of international cricket.

‘It was a very hard moment for all of us’: Harmanpreet

India’s exit from the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup without reaching the semi-finals left the squad deeply disappointed. Speaking ahead of the Test, Harmanpreet admitted the result was difficult to accept after the amount of preparation the team had put in, but said the excitement of playing at Lord’s has helped the players move forward.

“To be honest, it was a very hard moment for all of us because we really prepared hard for the World Cup. But unfortunately, we didn’t give our best, and I think this Test match was something that kept us very excited. We all came together as a group, and we all wanted to give our best for this upcoming match. Everyone looks in good shape, and hopefully, we’ll enjoy our cricket tomorrow,” Harmanpreet said in the pre-match press conference.

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Lord’s Test can change the team’s mindset

The India skipper believes a win at the iconic venue could completely change the mood within the dressing room after the World Cup disappointment. According to Harmanpreet, success at Lord’s would give the team the belief it needs heading into future tournaments.

“Look, I think this Test match is a very big moment for us because if we win this Test match, it can be very good for the team because right now, after the T20 World Cup, everybody was very sad that we couldn’t give our best.

“In patches, we did well, but unfortunately, as a team, we couldn’t do so well. But through this Test match, we can cover a lot of things. We can bring that confidence back because cricket is such a game – one day, you feel so strong, you feel you’re the best team in the world. But sometimes you feel a little low when things don’t go your way.

“So I think this Test match is very important for us, and hopefully if we play together and support each other, and win as a team at that time, I think this victory can bring us a lot of confidence back, and along with that, it will also help us a lot in the upcoming tournaments,” she elaborated.

Young spinner N. Sree Charani earns captain’s backing

Harmanpreet also had words of praise for left-arm spinner N. Sree Charani, who has emerged as one of India’s brightest young talents. The captain said Charani has become an important member of the bowling attack and brings valuable leadership on the field despite her young age.

Charani heads into the Lord’s Test after finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the Women’s T20 World Cup with 14 wickets. She is now in line to make her Test debut at one of cricket’s most iconic venues, adding another significant milestone to her rapidly rising career.

India will be desperate to put on a strong show against Nat Sciver-Brunt’s England at Lord’s with history on the line and use the occasion as the perfect platform to move on from their World Cup setback.