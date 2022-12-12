‘We Will Love You More Than Babar’: Virat Kohli Fan Spotted With Special Request In PAK vs ENG Test

Multan: Virat Kohli enjoys a massive fan following, not just in India but all around the globe. But among all countries, apart from India, Pakistan has the most loyal fans of Virat Kohli. On so many occasions, Pakistan fans have come forward to defend Virat Kohli whenever he has been the under the scanner for his performances. During the phase when Virat Kohli was going through a lean patch, he always had the backs of his Pakistani fans.

Kohli is back to his best, scoring runs consistently. The modern-day great scored a blazing century against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI to help India escape a clean sweep. Kohli’s craze in Pakistan was witnessed during the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and England when a fan was seen holding a banner, asking Virat Kohli to come and play in Pakistan.

Virat Kohli fans in Pakistan – The craze is huge. pic.twitter.com/THW0veDL7L Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 12, 2022

The 2023 Asia Cup is set to be staged in Pakistan but BCCI is unwilling to play the tournament in Pakistan. In retaliation to BCCI’s stance, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has made it clear that Pakistan won’t tour India for the World Cup next year. The tense situation between the two boards has further deteriorated the already tarnished relationship.

Meanwhile, the second Test between Pakistan and England is evenly poised. Pakistan need 108 runs to win with five wickets in hand at the time of writing.