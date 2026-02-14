‘We will…’: Salman Agha breaks silence on handshake row with India ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 clash

Salman Ali Agha responds to the handshake controversy ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha refused to confirm whether his team would shake hands with India at the toss or after Sunday’s high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Saturday, Agha kept his response cryptic while stressing that cricket must be played in the right spirit.

Handshake question remains unanswered

When asked about the possibility of a handshake – a tradition that has been absent between India and Pakistan players since last year’s Asia Cup in Dubai.

“We will see about it tomorrow,” Agha said.

The handshake tradition was paused following the Pahalgam massacre and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, which heightened tensions between the two nations. The issue has since become a talking point in bilateral cricket encounters.

Agha emphasizes spirit of the game

Despite the uncertainty on handshakes, Agha was clear on one point.

“Cricket should be played in (the right) spirit. My personal opinion may not matter. But cricket should be played according to how it has always been meant to be played. It’s up to them to decide what to do.”

Both teams enter the match unbeaten, making it one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament.

India’s camp remains cautious

In the Indian camp, the mood ahead of the clash has been more thoughtful than aggressive. Sources indicate that the final call on handshakes will rest with higher officials, with the team mindful of strong public sentiment on social media. Emotions remain raw in India following the Pahalgam attack, and any decision will be taken carefully.

Bulbul to attend IND vs PAK Match, meet BCCI Officials

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam Bulbul confirmed he will be in Colombo to watch the India-Pakistan match. Speaking to Bangladesh newspaper Pratham Alo, Bulbul said the invitation came from the ICC, which wants representatives from all five major Asian cricket nations (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan) present at the venue.

“The ICC has taken a decision. The major stakeholders of the ICC are these five Asian countries and for the India-Pakistan World Cup match on the 15th, they want representatives of all five Asian countries to be present at the ground together, watch the match together and talk to one another,” Islam said.

From India, BCCI president Mithun Manhas, secretary Devajit Saikia, and vice-president Rajeev Shukla are expected to attend.

The presence of senior officials from both boards could provide an opportunity to ease recent tensions between the BCCI and BCB, which have flared over various issues in recent weeks.

