WEF vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 22, At Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 22, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

TOSS: The match toss between Welsh Fire & Southern Brave will take place at 10:30 PM IST

Start Time: 11:00 PM IST and 06:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

WEF vs SOB My Dream11 Team

Tom Banton (vc), Alex Davies, James Vince, David Miller (c), Ben Duckett, Ross Whiteley, Dwaine Pretorius, George Garton, Jake Ball, Michael Hogan, Daniel Moriarty.

WEF vs SOB Probable XI

Welsh Fire: Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Banton, Sam Hain, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Josh Cobb (c), Matt Critchley, David Payne, Jake Ball, Noor Ahmad.

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Davies, Tim David, George Garton, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Jake Lintott, Daniel Moriarty, Michael Hogan.