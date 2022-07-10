‘Welcome To Ashok Dinda Academy’- Cricket Fans Troll Umran Malik On Twitter After Disastrous Performance Against England In 3rd T20I

Nottingham: The Indian cricket team has already won the three-match T20I series against England after registering a remarkable win against the home side in the first two T20I matches. In the ongoing third T20I, captain Rohit Sharma gave chances to some players who were on the bench during the first two games. One such player is star Indian pacer Umran Malik, playing his first match after the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland in their own backyard. However, things didn’t go out as planned for the Indian fast bowler as he gave away a lot of runs in the match and just got one wicket to show in his kitty.

Umran Malik bowled all four overs of his quota and gave away 56 runs with an economy rate of 14. After the disastrous performance against England in the third T20I match, cricket fans trolled the Indian pacer on Twitter.

“Most welcome to Ashok Dinda academy. Indeed it’s a big achievement for him and whole India Mr Umran Malik Sb,” wrote an user on Twitter.

A cricket fan said, “Umran Malik had a tough outing, 1/56. Umran Malik needs to work on his line & length as pace alone won’t be enough to succeed in international cricket, he needs to add variety into his armoury.”

Some fans also suggested that selectors should pick Arshdeep Singh in place of Umran Malik for the international matches against top teams.

The fan wrote, “Arshadeep Singh needs to be preferred over Umran Malik, an added advantage of a left arm option. @BCCI @ImRo45.”

“If groomed properly, the young pacer can be a great asset to the Indian cricket team in the near future. I can say for sure that Umran Malik has all the makings of an India player but just needs proper guidance and grooming. 3/3 #INDvsENG,” tweeted another fan.