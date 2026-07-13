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  • ‘We’ll put Lionel Messi to bed’: Joe Cole makes bold England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final claim

‘We’ll put Lionel Messi to bed’: Joe Cole makes bold England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final claim

Joe Cole has backed England to defeat Lionel Messi's Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, praising the Three Lions' attacking strength while issuing a bold warning to the reigning world champions.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 13, 2026, 05:20 PM IST

Published On Jul 13, 2026, 05:20 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 13, 2026, 05:20 PM IST

Joe Cole backs England to reach World Cup final

Joe Cole backs England to reach World Cup final

Former England winger Joe Cole believes that the Three Lions will put ‘Messi to bed’ during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal clash at the Atlanta Stadium as Thomas Tuchel’s side will meet Argentina for the first time in 21 years.

Joe Cole highlights England’s attacking firepower ahead of Argentina semi-final

Thursday’s (IST) meeting will be the latest instalment of the England-Argentina rivalry at the World Cup, with the two nations having clashed five times on the world stage previously in 1962, 1966, 1986, 1998 and 2002, with England coming out on top in their last meeting in Japan thanks to David Beckham’s penalty.

Argentina are the reigning World Champions having triumphed in Qatar four years ago, which was their third World Cup triumph and first in 36 years. But, Cole believes that the South American side will be thwarted by England attacking strength.

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We will have to put Lionel Messi to bed. We’re going to put him to bed,” Cole said on The Rest is Football podcast.

Like England, Argentina progressed to the semi-finals of the World Cup in extra time. After a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in 90 minutes, Julian Alvarez curled in a spectacular second for the South American side, and Lautaro Martinez sealed the 3-1 win.

fifa world Cup
fifa world Cup

Argentina’s road to the semi-finals filled with drama and resilience

In the Round of 16, they pulled off a dramatic World Cup comeback to battle from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2. They were trailing by two goals in the 79th minute, with their three goals coming within 13 minutes of each other.

Before that, they were surprisingly taken to extra time by World Cup debutants Cape Verde in the Round of 32, before an own goal eventually saw Scaloni’s side advance with a 3-2 victory.

In the group stages, they beat Algeria, Austria and Jordan, and are the only side in the tournament alongside France with a 100% record (including extra time).

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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