"We'll Wait And See How 'Bazball' Fares In Ashes": Steve Smith Fires Warning To Ben Stokes & Co

India and Australia are currently engaged in the on-going final showdown of World Test Championship at The Oval in London.

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith said it would be difficult for the England batters, who are currently following the high-tempo aggressive style of break-neck scoring runs introduced by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum and called Bazball if they come up against the strong Australian attack on a wicket like one they are playing at The Oval.

"I mean, I think it'd be difficult on this kind of wicket that's up and down and seaming around - it's not easy to defend let alone come out and swing. So yeah I think I said it initially when Bazball started that I'm intrigued to see how it goes against our bowlers. I've said that all along. So, you know, they've obviously done well against some other attacks, but they haven't come up against us yet," said Smith during a press conference after the second day's play in the WTC Final at the Oval.

"So, we'll see. It's obviously been exciting to watch. I must say I've enjoyed watching the way they've played and the way that I guess they've turned things around in the last 12 months or so but it's yeah we'll wait and see how it comes off against us," said Smith, who was happy to have started the Summer with a majestic century.

Smith Talks Gave Credit To The Aussie Bowlers Smith also gave credit to the Australian bowlers for dismissing the Indian top order cheaply, saying they bowled in the right areas and attacked the stumps.