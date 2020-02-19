<h2>Wellington Weather Forecast 1st Test India vs New Zealand Basin Reserve</h2> <p></p>With Virat Kohli-led India getting ready to take on hosts New Zealand for the two-match Test series starting Friday at Basin Reserve, Wellington, eyes would be on the weather to see if there are chances of rain. Fans would want rain stays aways and allows a full five-day game full of quality cricket. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier in the series, India blanked NZ 5-0 in the T20Is but succumbed to a whitewash in the three-match ODIs that followed. <p></p> <p></p>With new faces, coming in for both sides and that would make it exciting from a viewers point of view. For NZ, Trent Boult would be the big inclusion, whereas India will have a new pair at the top in Rohit Sharma's absence - Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw would be opening the batting for India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>So, how is the weather going to play up?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>According to Accuweather, the opening day of the Test would be cloudy and overcast with no chance of rain with a maximum of 22 degrees and a minimum of 18 degrees. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_3948037" align="aligncenter" width="605"]<img class="size-full wp-image-3948037" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Image-4-85.jpg" alt="Wellington Weather Forecast Friday, India, New Zealand 1st Test Dream11, Weather Forecast, Weather Forecast 1st Test, Weather Forecast Basin Reserve, india vs new zealand 2020, india vs new zealand 2020 news, Basin Reserve, Wellington, Predicted XI, Pitch Report, Live streaming Ind vs NZ, Hotstar, india vs new zealand 1st Test live, india vs new zealand 3rd ODI live streaming, india vs new zealand 1st Test where to watch, india vs new zealand 1st Test where to watch news, ind vs nz 1st Test, ind vs nz 1st Test news, ind vs nz 1st Test live streaming, ind vs nz 1st Test live streaming news, ind vs nz 1st Test live cricket score, ind vs nz 1st Test live score news, ind vs nz 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington, ind vs nz 1st Test Wellington news, ind vs nz dream11 team, india vs new zealand dream11 team, ind vs nz 1st Test dream11 team, india vs new zealand 1st Test dream11 team, India vs New Zealand, ind vs nz, ind vs NZ, india vs new zealand, india vs new zealand news, india vs new zealand 2020, india vs new zealand 2020 news, ind vs nz, ind vs nz 1st Test, ind vs nz 1st Test news, ind vs nz 1st Test 2020, ind vs nz 1st Test 2020 news" width="605" height="442" /> Image: Accuweather[/caption] <p></p> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> India vs New Zealand 2020, 1st Test <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> February 21, 2020 <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Basin Reserve, Wellington <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 4:00 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>On TV:</strong> Star Sports Network <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand Test squad</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (Keeper), Rishabh Pant (Keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma