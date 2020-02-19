Wellington Weather Forecast 1st Test India vs New Zealand Basin Reserve

With Virat Kohli-led India getting ready to take on hosts New Zealand for the two-match Test series starting Friday at Basin Reserve, Wellington, eyes would be on the weather to see if there are chances of rain. Fans would want rain stays aways and allows a full five-day game full of quality cricket.

Earlier in the series, India blanked NZ 5-0 in the T20Is but succumbed to a whitewash in the three-match ODIs that followed.

With new faces, coming in for both sides and that would make it exciting from a viewers point of view. For NZ, Trent Boult would be the big inclusion, whereas India will have a new pair at the top in Rohit Sharma’s absence – Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw would be opening the batting for India.

So, how is the weather going to play up?

According to Accuweather, the opening day of the Test would be cloudy and overcast with no chance of rain with a maximum of 22 degrees and a minimum of 18 degrees.

What: India vs New Zealand 2020, 1st Test

When: February 21, 2020

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Start Time: 4:00 AM IST

On TV: Star Sports Network

New Zealand Test squad

Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner.

India

Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (Keeper), Rishabh Pant (Keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma