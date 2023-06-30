West Indies Announce Preparatory Squad For Indian Test Series

New Delhi: The West Indies announced an 18-member squad for the preparatory camp ahead of the two-match Test series against India on Friday.

Kraigg Brathwaite team will begin there camp at CCG in Antigua on Friday. The opening Test begins on July 12 in Dominica. The second Test will be played on July 20 in Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval.

As the West Indies are currently engaged in the ICC World Cup qualifiers, most of the senior members, like Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, and Kyle Mayers, are not part of the squad for the camp.

"CWI Men's Selection Panel today named the 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the two-match Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series against India in the Caribbean. Camp starts at CCG in Antigua on Friday, June 30. The team travels to Dominica on Sunday, July 9," Cricket West Indies said.