West Indies batting great and the last surviving member of the legendary three Ws Sir Everton Weekes breathed his last on Wednesday. He was 95.

Together with Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell, Weekes was part of a legendary West Indies batting unit for over a decade since making their debuts weeks apart in 1948. The trio was born within miles of each other in Barbados and went on to have stories cricketing careers.

Born in abject poverty, Weekes left school aged 14 but through his commitment and love for cricket, overcame the hurdles to make his international debut at the age of 22.

He went on to play 48 Tests and scored 4455 runs at an excellent average of 58.61. Five of his 15 Test centuries came in succession and it could have been six in a row had he not been run-out for 90.

Weekes also holds the record for the quickest ever to 1,000 Test runs, taking just 12 innings.

His Test career ended early at 33 due to a nagging thigh issues.

After retirement, he donned multiple hats including of a coach, ICC Match referee, represented Barbados in Bridge among others. His son, David Murray, also went on to play international cricket for West Indies.

He received the knighthood in 1995.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon,” Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a tribute on Twitter. “A legend, our hero. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world.”

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said Weekes was both a great cricketer and human being. “I’d like to add my public recognition of Sir Everton’s amazing legacy. He was both a great cricketer and a cricket human being. He was the last of the famous Three Ws to pass to the great beyond. He was the most amazing man. And one of the most humble and decent and wonderful people you would ever have met,” he said.