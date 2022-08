West Indies Docked World Cup Super League Points For Slow Over Rate In 3rd ODI Vs New Zealand

Dubai: West Indies have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Barbados on Sunday. Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Nicholas Pooran’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalized one point for each over short. Consequently, West Indies will lose two points from their points tally during the Super League.

Pooran pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid leveled the charge.

West Indies now have 88 points to their name thus they are unlikely to end up among the top eight teams in the World Cup Super League and earn automatic qualification for the mega vent. Ireland are ninth in the table with 68 points but they have two matches left against Bangladesh at home thus wins in the matches will likely push them above West Indies. Sri Lanka and South Africa are 10th and 11th respectively but they have plenty of series left to move up the ladder. If West Indies miss out in the top eight, they will have to play a qualifying round in Zimbabwe next year.

With Inputs From ICC Media Release