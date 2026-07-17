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West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 90

Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers has passed away, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 17, 2026, 11:11 PM IST

Published On Jul 17, 2026, 11:11 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 17, 2026, 11:11 PM IST

Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 90

Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 90

Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers (Garry), widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder the game has ever produced, has died at the age of 89, bringing to an end the remarkable life of one of the sport’s most celebrated figures.

Sir Garfield Sobers’ incredible journey inspired generations with records that defined an era

Former West Indies captain Sobers leaves behind an unmatched legacy built on remarkable achievements with both bat and ball. The West Indies icon will always be remembered as the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket. He accomplished this feat in 1968 at St Helen’s Ground in Swansea while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan.

Born in Barbados, Sobers made his first-class debut at just 16 in 1953. The following year, he earned a West Indies Test cap. His rise to greatness was quick. In 1958, against Pakistan, he scored an unbeaten 365, setting a new world record for the highest individual Test score. This record stood until his fellow countryman Brian Lara broke it in 1994.

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With 8,032 Test runs and 235 wickets, Sobers set the benchmark for all-round excellence

Sobers retired from international cricket in 1974 at the age of 38. His ability to contribute in all aspects of the game meant he was always in demand worldwide.

Throughout his impressive international career, Sobers played 93 Tests for the West Indies. He scored 8,032 runs at an impressive average of 57.78 and took 235 wickets at 34.03. He still holds the fourth-highest batting average among players with over 5,000 Test runs.

His first-class record was also remarkable. Over 383 matches, Sobers scored more than 28,000 runs and took over 1,000 wickets, representing Barbados, Nottinghamshire, and South Australia during his distinguished career.

In recognition of his significant contribution to cricket, Sobers was knighted in 1975. His impact on the game went beyond generations. He will be remembered not only as one of cricket’s greatest players but as the standard against which all all-rounders are measured.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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