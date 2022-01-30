Saint John’s: Cricket West Indies have retained the majority of the players that played in the series against England in the squad for the three-match T20 series against India to be played at Kolkata in February. Kieron Pollard will lead the squad in the three T20Is that will start from February 16 after the end of the ODI series in Ahmedabad. Nicholas Pooran will be his deputy.

Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Kemar Roach are some of the notable players in the ODI squad that have been dropped for the T20I series, according to a report in the website crictracker.

The squad boasts of a lot of all-rounders including Pollard and Jason Holder while Rovman Powell, who scored a century in the third ODI against England, is among the in-form batsmen in the squad.

West India have already announced the squad for the three ODIs, which will be played at Ahmedabad from February 6 to February 11.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh.