add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source
×
  • Home
  • News
  • West Indies’ strong performance against Italy led them to their fourth consecutive victory in T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies’ strong performance against Italy led them to their fourth consecutive victory in T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies dominates Italy and defeat them by 42 runs in their fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

user-circle cricketcountry.com Written by Yash Chauhan
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 02:36 PM (IST)
Edited: Feb 19, 2026, 02:36 PM (IST)

West Indies dominated Italy in their fourth match of the T20 World Cup and defeat them by 42 runs.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

india.com Authors

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Tags: