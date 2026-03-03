West Indies teams’s return delayed after T20 World Cup 2026 exit due to…

West Indies’ return home from India delayed after T20 World Cup 2026 exit due to Gulf airspace restrictions. CWI working on new travel plans.

West Indies cricket team

The West Indies cricket team’s return home from India has been postponed because of international airspace restrictions caused by security issues in the Gulf Region. Cricket West Indies (CWI) made the announcement on Monday.

In their official statement, CWI explained: “These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons.“

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

The board made it clear that the safety and well-being of the players, coaching staff, and officials is their top priority.

CWI working on new travel plans

CWI said they are in constant touch with the International Cricket Council (ICC), government authorities, and airline partners to arrange the safest and earliest possible travel for the entire squad and support staff.

“CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities, and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff,” the statement added.

Right now, the West Indies team is staying safely in India, and the board is keeping a close watch on the situation. They promised to update fans and everyone involved as soon as confirmed travel plans are ready.

After exit from T20 World Cup 2026

The delay comes right after West Indies were knocked out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. They lost by five wickets to India in their final Super Eight match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Even though West Indies had an unbeaten run in the league stage, they could not make it to the semi-finals in the Super Eights.

In their last game, West Indies batted first and scored 195 for 4. Roston Chase made 40, Shai Hope scored 32, Shimron Hetmyer added 27, and Jason Holder (37 not out) and Rovman Powell (34 not out) put together an unbeaten 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

India’s bowlers were led by Jasprit Bumrah, who took 2 for 36. India chased the target successfully, thanks to Sanju Samson’s brilliant unbeaten 97 off 50 balls, along with useful knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (18 off 16) and Tilak Varma (27 off 15), winning by five wickets.

West Indies: Two-time T20 World Cup Champions

West Indies are two-time winners of the Men’s T20 World Cup, having lifted the trophy in 2012 and 2016.

The team will now wait in India until the airspace situation improves and safe flights become available. All eyes are on when they can finally head back home after a disappointing end to their World Cup campaign.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/